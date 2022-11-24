dayton-daily-news logo
Police respond to shooting report in Huber Heights

54 minutes ago

Police were called to a house in Huber Heights on a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the shooting was reported at 5:08 p.m. in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive.

Initial reports said that one person may have been shot.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

