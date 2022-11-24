Police respond to shooting report in Huber Heights

Police were called to a house in Huber Heights on a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to dispatchers, the shooting was reported at 5:08 p.m. in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive.
Initial reports said that one person may have been shot.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
