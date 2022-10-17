BreakingNews
Police search Trotwood house; Large police presence reported
Police search Trotwood house; Large police presence reported

Crime & Law
By
41 minutes ago

Several police crews responded to search a house in Trotwood , according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Multiple crews, including several detectives, responded to the 900 block of Olive Road Monday afternoon to serve the search warrant.

Three people were detained at the scene, dispatchers said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

