Police search Trotwood house; Large police presence reported

Several police crews responded to search a house in Trotwood , according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Multiple crews, including several detectives, responded to the 900 block of Olive Road Monday afternoon to serve the search warrant.
Three people were detained at the scene, dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Cousin called ‘brother’ by suspect testifies in West Chester quadruple...
2
Former investment adviser guilty of 16 felony counts in Miami County
3
Columbus man charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in Dayton
4
Domestic disturbance call in Franklin leads to high-speed chase into...
5
Body cam video shows man stab Dayton officer; suspect’s bond $500K
About the Author