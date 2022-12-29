Police ID suspect in deadly Dayton shooting; do you know where she is?

Anyone with information on Cierra Jett’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357. Tips can be left anonymously.

The 37-year-old woman has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gold winter jacket and yellow plaid pants, black boots, a pink purse and a wig, police said. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Jett is considered armed, according to police.