Police ID suspect in deadly Dayton shooting; do you know where she is?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman suspected in a deadly shooting Wednesday evening on Fountain Avenue.

Anyone with information on Cierra Jett’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357. Tips can be left anonymously.

The 37-year-old woman has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gold winter jacket and yellow plaid pants, black boots, a pink purse and a wig, police said. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Jett is considered armed, according to police.

Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a man shot in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. A 911 caller said a woman shot the man in the stomach but that she left on foot with the gun.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot, according to police. Medics pronounced the man as deceased at the scene.

Jett reportedly fled before police arrived.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as we gather new information.

