Police seek info on woman with Dayton ties whose skeletal remains were found in Queens

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

The skeletal remains of a 28-year-old woman with Dayton ties were found a year ago in Queens, New York, more than eight years after she was reported missing.

Stevie Bates’ remains were found Sept. 18, 2020, during the excavation of an abandoned building. She had been reported missing in April 2012, according to the New York Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Christophe Gerardi at 718-386-2723 or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200.

The case # is 2020-2369 and complaint report # is 2020-104-05847.

People also can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677), and they can pass on the information.

