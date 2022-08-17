Police seek suspect in rocket ship carnival ride theft in Moraine

The ride has been recovered as of Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made, according to Moraine police.

Around 2:44 p.m. Monday, police responded to The Mandalay Banquet Center at 2700 E. River Road on a report of a theft. A man advised police that around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, a white truck pulled into the parking lot and stole a carnival ride that was attached to a trailer, according to an incident report.