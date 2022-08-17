BreakingNews
Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police seek suspect in rocket ship carnival ride theft in Moraine

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a carnival ride worth an estimated $60,000 was stolen from a banquet center parking lot in Moraine over the weekend.

The ride has been recovered as of Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made, according to Moraine police.

Around 2:44 p.m. Monday, police responded to The Mandalay Banquet Center at 2700 E. River Road on a report of a theft. A man advised police that around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, a white truck pulled into the parking lot and stole a carnival ride that was attached to a trailer, according to an incident report.

ExploreButler Twp. shootings: 911 calls, police report reveal new details in 4 deaths

The ride, a 16-foot rocket ship, was rented for an event on Saturday and waiting for the rental company to be able to pick it up.

When an officer spoke to the rental company, a worker estimated the value of the ride to be about $60,000 and said it was one of three currently operating in the country, according to the report.

The worker also told the officer a ride operator spotted the truck and ride Sunday night near South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard heading toward the highway, the police report read.

The incident remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Butler Twp. shootings: 911 calls, police report reveal new details in 4...
2
Coroner IDs man found dead in Harrison Twp., likely hit by vehicle
3
Middletown man police say shot at kids leads them on chase, escapes
4
Xenia man sentenced to 15 years to life for child sex abuse
5
Springboro man victim of 2nd deadly weekend stabbing in Dayton...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top