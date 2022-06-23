Double homicide: Woman, boy found dead in Dayton house

A woman and boy were found dead late Thursday morning inside a Dayton house.
Officers responded shortly before noon to the house in the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue to check on the residents’ wellbeing, police told local media outlets.
Inside, they found the bodies of the woman and boy, described by police to WHIO as a child older than 2 but younger than a teen.
The deaths are reportedly under investigation as a double homicide.
We are working to learn more and will update this report.
