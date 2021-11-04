Pedestrian hit by SUV in Dayton dies; driver runs away, leaves dogs behind

A pedestrian hit by an SUV Wednesday night in Dayton has died of her injuries.
Police and medics were called just before 8:20 p.m. to the Everyday Food Mart, 1035 Linden Ave., after the pedestrian, a woman, and the convenience store were hit, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
One 911 caller described the SUV barreling through and crashing into the woman, saying it “just came through and ran her right down.”
Another caller told dispatchers that the woman had serious injuries to her head, and was breathing but not responding.
The pedestrian was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and a call-out was issued for investigators. Hospital staff reported to police around 9:45 p.m. that the woman had died. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also said they were alerted to her death but as of 11:20 p.m. did not have her body at the morgue.
The SUV driver, also a woman, got out of the vehicle and ran away behind the store after striking the pedestrian, according to police. The driver left dogs behind, described as pit bulls, that were in the vehicle, according to the 911 call log.
The driver was described as a woman with short dark hair wearing a black jacket and blue jeans with white stripes.
