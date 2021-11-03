City of Dayton rescinds indoor mask mandate

Dayton city commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to repeal the ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces in the city.
Mayor Nan Whaley said the city still encourages residents to wear masks, saying they make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. The city will continue to require visitors to city facilities to wear face coverings.
But Whaley added that COVID cases are falling after the Delta variant peaked, so the city is following the guidance of public health officials.
The state’s rolling average for new daily COVID hospitalizations fell below 200 Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The last time it was below 200 was in late September.
Compliance with the city’s mask requirement since it was reinstated Sept. 15 has varied greatly in grocery stores, gas stations and other retail establishments.
The ordinance had required face coverings for anyone 6 years old or older in indoor spaces that are open to the public. It allowed exemptions similar to Dayton’s previous mask requirement — including while eating or drinking or exercising, and for people with disabilities or other conditions.
Anyone not wearing a face covering in one of the required situations had been subject to a fine of $85, according to the city of Dayton.
About the Author