Police: Teen shot after traveling to Dayton for drug deal

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to an area hospital.

Bauer said that they then found that the shooting happened in the first block of Pointview Avenue, after the gunshot victim came to Dayton to use, buy, and/or sell drugs in an abandoned house.

Police said that it is not clear where the teen came from, but he is not from Dayton or Montgomery County. He had been staying in a Brookville hotel for an unknown amount of time, police said.

The lieutenant said that a group of individuals then tried to rob the teen and shot him.

Police said that at least one other person was shot at during the incident, and the department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives, or to leave an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by visiting their website or calling 937-222-7867.