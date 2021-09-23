Police: Trotwood man in SWAT call assaulted girlfriend, locked her in camper with padlock

A Trotwood man arrested Monday after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team responded to his house is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and locking her inside a camper for at least six hours.
Edwin A. Shively IV, 38, was arraigned Wednesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Western Division for two felony counts of abduction.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Trotwood police Chief Erik Wilson said officers were called Monday afternoon to a house in the 100 block of North Northampton Avenue for a domestic violence report.
“A victim was described as being assaulted by her live-in boyfriend and assaulted for several hours,” Wilson said during a Monday evening media briefing. “We have been here before on similar incidents. That’s why it was imperative that we call out the SWAT team and get him out.”
Shively’s live-in girlfriend had visible injuries to her face, ears and arms and was taken to a local hospital, according to an statement of facts filed in court by Trotwood police detective Jeremy Kinder.
“Shively punched and kicked the victim, held a knife to her throat. Shively dragged the victim into a camper on the property and locked her inside using a padlock. She was held against her will inside the camper for at least six hours,” the document stated.
Kinder also filed a motion for a criminal protection order against Shively on behalf of his girlfriend. Meanwhile, a temporary protection order was issued Tuesday against Shively for his girlfriend’s protection.
Bond was set at $25,000 for Shively during his arraignment on Wednesday. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail., where he has been held since his Monday evening arrest.