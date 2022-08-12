Police: Woman shot in arm during fight

“She went to the door and a fight ensued” during which Snyder reportedly grabbed the other woman by the hair and pulled out a firearm, court documents read.

“Ms. Snyder shot at (the victim) just as (the victim) dropped her head down. (The victim) was shot in the arm,” the affidavit stated.

Officers found Snyder in a vehicle outside a vacant residence on Medford Street. She was taken into custody after a sergeant ordered her to drop the gun, which was in her right hand, and to stop out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Snyder remains in the Montgomery County Jail and is next due in court Aug. 19.