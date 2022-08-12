Police: Woman shot in arm during fight

Bond was set $100,000 for a Dayton woman accused of shooting another woman in the arm Monday during a fight.
Amber Dawn Snyder, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.
Dayton police and medics were called around 3 a.m. to the 100 block of Perrine Street for a shooting.
A woman told police that Snyder showed up outside her residence and was yelling shortly after she told her to not call her again and hung up the phone, according to an affidavit.
“She went to the door and a fight ensued” during which Snyder reportedly grabbed the other woman by the hair and pulled out a firearm, court documents read.
“Ms. Snyder shot at (the victim) just as (the victim) dropped her head down. (The victim) was shot in the arm,” the affidavit stated.
Officers found Snyder in a vehicle outside a vacant residence on Medford Street. She was taken into custody after a sergeant ordered her to drop the gun, which was in her right hand, and to stop out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Snyder remains in the Montgomery County Jail and is next due in court Aug. 19.
