Police: Woman stabs, kills boyfriend during attack in Dayton

11 minutes ago

A woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend Friday night as he was attacking her, police said.

Dayton police were called at 10:09 p.m. to the 2300 block of Rugby Road.

“She got a knife as he broke into her apartment and she stabbed him,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.

The man died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

No charges have been filed.

The couple had been involved in a prior domestic violence call but the woman did not want to pursue charges, Johns said.

The stabbing is under investigation, and findings will be reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office, he said.

