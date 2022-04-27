dayton-daily-news logo
X

Postal worker attacked, robbed in Washington Twp.

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
50 minutes ago

Two people attacked and robbed a female postal worker in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Bergerac Court at 3:35 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that two unknown people approached the postal worker and assaulted her before stealing property and fleeing the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Man shot in the leg in road rage incident on I-675 north
2
NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in death of Dayton volleyball club worker in...
3
Man facing charges after driving into Fairborn apartment complex...
4
Dayton man arrested on suspicion of setting fire to Miami County garage
5
Police seek suspect in Dayton convenience store shooting

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top