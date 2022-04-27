Postal worker attacked, robbed in Washington Twp.

Two people attacked and robbed a female postal worker in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Bergerac Court at 3:35 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said that two unknown people approached the postal worker and assaulted her before stealing property and fleeing the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.
The robbery remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Man shot in the leg in road rage incident on I-675 north
2
NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in death of Dayton volleyball club worker in...
3
Man facing charges after driving into Fairborn apartment complex...
4
Dayton man arrested on suspicion of setting fire to Miami County garage
5
Police seek suspect in Dayton convenience store shooting
About the Author