Preble County duo indicted, accused of pointing guns at 3 girls during Kettering burglary

Kettering police found Root and Taylor with the assistance of Lewisburg police.

Officers said they found two handguns at Taylor’s residence, one of which was reported stolen. Police also found clothing matching the suspects’ descriptions at both of the men’s residences.

During an interview with Root, police said he confessed to the incidents reported in Kettering and Oakwood on Aug. 6 and 7, and that Taylor refused to talk to police, according to court records.

Root is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is no longer in jail after posting a $10,000 bond set through Kettering Municipal Court, records show.

Taylor, who also was indicted Tuesday for two counts of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded guilty in August 2020 to grand theft of a firearm and burglary in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He served 60 days in the Montgomery County Jail and was placed on five years of supervised probation, court records show.

Taylor is in the jail, where he has been held since his Aug. 7 arrest by Kettering police.