Prosecutor seeks high bond for customer in Moraine Cashland robbery

Moraine police responded around 6:15 p.m. March 20 to the payday loan business at 5586 Springboro Pike.

“We just got robbed at Cashland,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher. “We know exactly who it is.”

The worker handed the phone to another employee, who identified the robber as Thompson.

“He’s been a customer here for three or four years,” she said.

Employees were forced at gunpoint to the back of the store, where the suspect took the safe.

“The employees reported that Thompson entered the store after hours through an unlocked front door and inquired about a loan before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Thompson forced employees to access a safe and managed to flee with over $19,000 in cash,” Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said previously.