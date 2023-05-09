Prosecutor seeks high bond for customer in Moraine Cashland robbery

A Dayton man accused of stealing more than $19,000 during a March robbery at the Moraine Cashland store is awaiting extradition from Florida.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday filed a motion seeking a high bond for 43-year-old Ronald H. Thompson Jr. after a grand jury indicted him last week on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew DeRosa wrote that a high bond is warranted because Thompson is accused of a first-degree felony crime involving a weapon that — if he is found guilty — would mean a mandatory prison sentence; and his prior conviction barred him from having a firearm.
“Furthermore, defendant has shown himself to be a flight risk in fleeing to Florida after the indicted conduct.
“Due to the serious nature of the offenses charged, defendant’s prior criminal history and the strength of the evidence, the state is requesting defendant’s bond be set at $350,000,” DeRosa wrote.
Moraine police responded around 6:15 p.m. March 20 to the payday loan business at 5586 Springboro Pike.
“We just got robbed at Cashland,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher. “We know exactly who it is.”
The worker handed the phone to another employee, who identified the robber as Thompson.
“He’s been a customer here for three or four years,” she said.
Employees were forced at gunpoint to the back of the store, where the suspect took the safe.
“The employees reported that Thompson entered the store after hours through an unlocked front door and inquired about a loan before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Thompson forced employees to access a safe and managed to flee with over $19,000 in cash,” Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said previously.
Credit: Moraine Police Division
Credit: Moraine Police Division
About the Author