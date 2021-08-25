Prosecutors: Former Oakwood safety director jailed after alleged child pornography found again

“On December 19, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Bebris’ residence, and an examination of Bebris’ computer revealed images of pornography involving children ranging in age from approximately one to fifteen years old,” prosecutors said in a press release.

He was sentenced last year to five years in prison for distribution of child pornography, but that sentence was postponed as his defense team appealed a judge’s decision not to suppress evidence in the case. Court records show the appeals court said the judge made the correct ruling.

A bond revocation document filed in the case says on Aug. 20 Bebris asked the court from the Brown County Jail to allow him to self-surrender as scheduled on Aug. 24. But the judge found the violations were severe and denied that request.

“Defendant will be detained pending transport to the Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence,” the court document says.