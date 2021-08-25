Prosecutors: Former Oakwood safety director jailed after alleged child pornography found again

A U.S. Attorneys Office says authorities found child pornography at the home of a former Oakwood police chief who was already facing five years in federal prison.
Alexander Bebris, 52, was booked into the Brown County, Wisconsin jail on Aug. 20. Bebris oversaw police officers, firefighters and EMTs in Oakwood for 11 years before leaving in November 2017.
“According to information discussed in court, reference was made to a fact that on the morning of August 20, 2021, a search warrant was executed at Bebris’ residence and contraband electronic devices were found (he was forbidden from possessing them under the terms of his release) and a preliminary examination of those devices found numerous images of child pornography which had been downloaded in the preceding few months,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Public Information Officer Kenneth Gales told the Dayton Daily News.
Gales declined further comment and a message to Bebris’ attorney, Jason Luczak, wasn’t immediately returned.
Bebris was originally accused of sending two images of child pornography in September 2018 to his then-girlfriend via Facebook. According to court documents, Facebook discovered the images and sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who alerted law enforcement.
“On December 19, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Bebris’ residence, and an examination of Bebris’ computer revealed images of pornography involving children ranging in age from approximately one to fifteen years old,” prosecutors said in a press release.
He was sentenced last year to five years in prison for distribution of child pornography, but that sentence was postponed as his defense team appealed a judge’s decision not to suppress evidence in the case. Court records show the appeals court said the judge made the correct ruling.
A bond revocation document filed in the case says on Aug. 20 Bebris asked the court from the Brown County Jail to allow him to self-surrender as scheduled on Aug. 24. But the judge found the violations were severe and denied that request.
“Defendant will be detained pending transport to the Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence,” the court document says.