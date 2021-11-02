Pulitzer Prize winning journalist to speak at Dayton law conference

The conference is primarily for judges and attorneys, and registration is closed.

Along with Greenhouse’s speech, the conference also gives local attorneys and judges an opportunity to get to better know each other and speak informally about what’s happening in the courthouses and in the legal community, Wilberding said. He said specific cases are not discussed, but broader issues are.

“The real advantage is that it gives a chance for the judges to talk about things that will be helpful for them and for lawyers to express opinions they want the judges to look at and pay attention to,” Wilberding said.

The agenda for the event includes breakout sessions for the different courts including municipal, common pleas, domestic relations, probate and federal. There will also be a plenary session on housing segregation in Dayton.