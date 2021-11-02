Pulitzer Prize winning journalist to speak at Dayton law conference

A Pulitzer Prize winner will be the keynote speaker at the 29th Annual Bench Bar Conference this week.
Linda Greenhouse, who covered the United States Supreme Court for decades at the New York Times and writes a bi-weekly op-ed column for the newspaper, will speak to Dayton area attorneys and judges on Friday.
“She is well regarded in the legal world, and we are very excited,” Dayton Bar Association President Merle Wilberding said.
Greenhouse won the Pulitzer Prize in 1998 for best beat reporting and her coverage of the United States Supreme Court.
She is now a senior research scholar at Yale Law School and has a new book coming out this month “Justice on the Brink: The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months that Transformed the Supreme Court.”
The conference is primarily for judges and attorneys, and registration is closed.
Along with Greenhouse’s speech, the conference also gives local attorneys and judges an opportunity to get to better know each other and speak informally about what’s happening in the courthouses and in the legal community, Wilberding said. He said specific cases are not discussed, but broader issues are.
“The real advantage is that it gives a chance for the judges to talk about things that will be helpful for them and for lawyers to express opinions they want the judges to look at and pay attention to,” Wilberding said.
The agenda for the event includes breakout sessions for the different courts including municipal, common pleas, domestic relations, probate and federal. There will also be a plenary session on housing segregation in Dayton.
