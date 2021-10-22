Dayton names Kamran Afzal new police chief

“Over the last six months, this community has engaged in an extensive recruitment process, which provided me with a diverse spectrum of perspectives and invaluable input necessary for me to select the best police chief for our city,” Dickstein stated. “Throughout the process, Kamran consistently displayed leadership qualities that will serve our police department and community well. His experience in successfully implementing effective community engagement processes, leading various police operational units in reducing crime, along with his demonstrated commitment to train and develop the next generation of police leaders makes Chief Afzal a great addition to our team.”

Afzal was born in Pakistan and immigrated to the U.S. when he was a teenager. He earned a bachelor’s in economics from George Mason University and a master’s of public administration with a concentration in criminal justice from Troy University in Alabama.

Afzal began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the U.S. Capitol Police and in 1993 joined the Arlington County (Virginia) Police Department, where he received a wide variety of experience from patrol officer to command staff member for the agency with about 350 sworn officers. Afzal also served as chief of the Durango Police Department from April 2017 to December 2018.

A reception to welcome Afzal and his wife, Mona, to the community is planned, the city stated.