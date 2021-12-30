Riverside man charged with rape indicted again on 63 more child porn charges

David William Shade Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 39 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 24 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Riverside police were contacted Oct. 1 about a sexual assault complaint involving a 14-year-old girl, who said Shade sexually assaulting her since at least December 2018, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.