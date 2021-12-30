Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Riverside man charged with rape indicted again on 63 more child porn charges

David W. Shade Jr.
caption arrowCaption
David W. Shade Jr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
51 minutes ago

A 47-year-old Riverside man already charged in a child rape case was indicted Thursday on nearly five dozen more child pornography charges.

David William Shade Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned next Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 39 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 24 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

ExploreRiverside man indicted in child rape case uploaded videos to internet, prosecutor says

Riverside police were contacted Oct. 1 about a sexual assault complaint involving a 14-year-old girl, who said Shade sexually assaulting her since at least December 2018, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“In addition, the defendant had made videos of the encounters and had uploaded them to the internet,” the prosecutor’s office said previously.

Shade was indicted Oct. 15 on 35 charges, including 14 counts of sexual battery; nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; four counts of sexual imposition; three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor; two counts of rape of a child younger than 13; and one count each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

ExploreChild rape suspect indicted, accused of using online game to meet 12-year-old girl

Further investigation, including forensic examination of his electronic devices discovered additional child pornography, the prosecutor’s office said.

Shade has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Oct. 5 arrest by Riverside police.

In Other News
1
Man indicted for gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber heights...
2
Harrison Twp. man accused of raping 2-year-old girl
3
Riverside man convicted of setting mother on fire sentenced to prison
4
Ohio drug task forces seized $42 million in narcotics this year
5
Man accused in shooting death, burning of Miamisburg man in jail

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top