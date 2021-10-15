dayton-daily-news logo
Riverside man indicted in child rape case uploaded videos to internet, prosecutor says

David W. Shade Jr.
David W. Shade Jr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

A 47-year-old Riverside man indicted Friday is accused of sexually assaulting a girl and uploading videos to the internet over a nearly three-year time span.

David W. Shade Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 35 charges, including 14 counts of sexual battery; nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; four counts of sexual imposition; three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor; two counts of rape of a child younger than 13; and one count each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

Shade is accused of abusing a girl who is now 14 since at least December 2018, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“In addition, the defendant had made videos of the encounters and had uploaded them to the internet,” the release stated.

Shade is held on a $1.5 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held following his Oct. 5 arrest by Riverside police.

