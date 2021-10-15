Riverside man indicted in child rape case uploaded videos to internet, prosecutor says

David W. Shade Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 35 charges, including 14 counts of sexual battery; nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; four counts of sexual imposition; three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor; two counts of rape of a child younger than 13; and one count each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

Shade is accused of abusing a girl who is now 14 since at least December 2018, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.