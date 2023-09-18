Riverside man indicted for making terroristic threats

A Riverside man indicted Monday is accused of threatening to shoot people at a school and stab children at a day care.

Caleb Joseph Chancey, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four felony counts of making terroristic threats.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Chancey on July 29 “did threaten to take an AR15 weapon to an elementary school and shoot people,” stated an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division.

He reportedly made another threat on Sept. 5, according to court records.

“Caleb Chancey did threaten to walk to a day care and stab children,” the affidavit stated.

He is held on $2 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.