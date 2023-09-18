BreakingNews
Riverside man indicted for making terroristic threats

Caleb Chancey threatened to shoot people at school, stab children at day care, police say.

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
A Riverside man indicted Monday is accused of threatening to shoot people at a school and stab children at a day care.

Caleb Joseph Chancey, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four felony counts of making terroristic threats.

Chancey on July 29 “did threaten to take an AR15 weapon to an elementary school and shoot people,” stated an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division.

He reportedly made another threat on Sept. 5, according to court records.

“Caleb Chancey did threaten to walk to a day care and stab children,” the affidavit stated.

He is held on $2 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

