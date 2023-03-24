Man found guilty of murder of friend whose body was found under debris in garage

“Van Voorhis then hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring materials and other items in a detached garage,” an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

Dayton police responded Aug. 18 to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after Pierce’s fiancée reported a foul odor coming from the garage off an alley. Inside, officers found the body later identified as Pierce.

He had been reported missing in July and is survived by his parents, sister, fiancée, three children and one granddaughter, according to his obituary.

Dayton police issued an arrest warrant for Van Voorhis, who fled in his vehicle when Allen County Sheriff’s deputies tried to detain him near Lima. He was apprehended following a high-speed hourlong pursuit through Allen and Auglaize counties before he finally stopped and surrendered on a rural county road near Anna in Shelby County. Van Voorhis was indicted in Allen County for one felony count of failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer. He has pleaded not guilty and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 11, court records show.