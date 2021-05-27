Riverside man indicted for rape of teen he’s accused of kidnapping from Dayton

Derrick Allen Simpson will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court for three counts of rape and one count each of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Simpson is accused of taking a girl against her will on March 4 in the early morning shortly after midnight from Domino’s at 1800 N. Main St. in Dayton and taking her to his home in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue in Riverside, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.