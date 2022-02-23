Robbery suspect with bamboo stick indicted; Defense seeks insanity plea

Johnnie Lee Cundiff, 51, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of robbery.

He entered Furst Florist on Feb. 11 at 1306 Troy St. in Dayton with a large bamboo stick and told the cashier “this is a robbery” before jabbing her in the abdomen with the stick, causing pain and redness, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.