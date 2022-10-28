RTA bus driver shooting: Teen accused won’t face adult charges

Montgomery County Juvenile Judge Anthony Capizzi denied the motion to transfer in August. Court records show Capizzi found the allegations accuse the child of having a gun and one victim was an unintended bystander. But he also found that the child had not been adjudicated a delinquent in the past and that “the child acted provocation by two of the victims in allegedly committing the act charged.”

The judge noted the third victim was not involved in the provocation.

“The child, at 17, is mature physically, emotionally and psychologically, but also has done relatively well in detention while this case is pending and seems willing and capable of accepting positive direction,” Capizzi wrote in the decision. “There is sufficient time to rehabilitate the child within the juvenile system and the level of security available in the juvenile system provides a reasonable assurance of public safety.”

The judge found the teen is amenable to treatment in the juvenile system. He did order the teen to remain in custody pending trial which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 21.

Because the teen will not face adult charges, the Dayton Daily News is not identifying the juvenile. A message to the teen’s attorney, Anthony VanNoy, wasn’t responded to.