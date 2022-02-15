Prosecutors to file motion to charge 17-year-old as an adult in RTA shooting

The other juvenile was previously charged with tampering with evidence.

“The facts of this case are very disturbing,” Heck said. “...We’re not talking about shoplifting. We’re talking about serious crimes and we’re talking about felony crimes.”

The 17-year-old was reportedly riding the bus as it pulled into the hub and started shouting at people he knew outside on the platform. The people then came on the bus and a fight started, which ended in gunfire, Heck said.

The gun used in the shooting belonged to the 17-year-old’s mother and was taken without her permission, the prosecutor added.

Part of the reason the prosecutor’s office is attempting to move the teen’s case into adult court is due to the limits on how long a defendant can be incarcerate or supervised in juvenile court, Heck said. Those limits would result in the teen being released once he turns 21, which the prosecutor said is not enough time.

“Three people ended up being shot by this defendant,” Heck said. “The complete disregard for the safety of innocent people is inexcusable. People minding their business downtown on a Tuesday afternoon should not be subjected to this conduct. The number of juveniles using firearms to solve disputes has increased recently and it simply must stop.”