Prosecutors to file motion to charge 17-year-old as an adult in RTA shooting

A 17-year-old accused of shooting three people in an RTA bus in downtown Dayton last month could be charged as an adult.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Tuesday his office is filing to transfer the teen’s case from juvenile court to adult court.
“It’s only on the most serious and severe cases that we ask for a transfer, and this is one of them,” Heck said.
On Jan. 18, a fight broke out on a bus in a bay at the Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center at 4 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton. Three people, including a bus driver, were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.
Shortly after the shooting officers arrested two juvenile suspects on East Sixth Street. In the amended complaint filed today, the 17-year-old is being charged with six counts of felonious assault and one count each of carrying a conceal weapon and tampering with evidence, Heck said.
The other juvenile was previously charged with tampering with evidence.
“The facts of this case are very disturbing,” Heck said. “...We’re not talking about shoplifting. We’re talking about serious crimes and we’re talking about felony crimes.”
The 17-year-old was reportedly riding the bus as it pulled into the hub and started shouting at people he knew outside on the platform. The people then came on the bus and a fight started, which ended in gunfire, Heck said.
The gun used in the shooting belonged to the 17-year-old’s mother and was taken without her permission, the prosecutor added.
Part of the reason the prosecutor’s office is attempting to move the teen’s case into adult court is due to the limits on how long a defendant can be incarcerate or supervised in juvenile court, Heck said. Those limits would result in the teen being released once he turns 21, which the prosecutor said is not enough time.
“Three people ended up being shot by this defendant,” Heck said. “The complete disregard for the safety of innocent people is inexcusable. People minding their business downtown on a Tuesday afternoon should not be subjected to this conduct. The number of juveniles using firearms to solve disputes has increased recently and it simply must stop.”