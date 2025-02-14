Second teen sentenced to prison in Dayton rec center robbery, killing

A Clayton teen has been sentenced to several years in prison connected to the shooting death of a man outside the Greater Dayton Recreation Center in January 2024.
William Lamont Brown Jr., 19, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy O’Connell to a total of 18 to 21 years in prison, with credit for 300 days already spent in confinement, followed by two to five years of parole, according to court documents.
He was also ordered to pay total restitution of $7,169.63, court documents said.
The charges stem from the death of 20-year-old Isaiah Murray on Jan. 12, 2024.
At around 12:25 p.m., Dayton police responded to the rec center at 2100 W. Third St. for a report of a shooting, leading to both the center and nearby Roosevelt Elementary School to go on lockdown as police searched for the suspects.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Brown and others tried to rob Murray and two other men at gunpoint.
In an affidavit, investigators said that Brown displayed a firearm and conspired with several other people to set up and complete the robbery.
“During the robbery, Isaiah Murray was shot and killed as a proximate result,” the affidavit stated.
An autopsy later determined Murray died from a gunshot wound to the head.
A 911 caller said he was pulling into the center’s parking lot when he heard gunshots.
“Somebody definitely got shot. It looked like the guy shot him, he went down and then the guy shot him again,” he said.
Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns said previously that many shots were fired, one of which hit a window at the rec center.
Brown was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of one count of murder and three counts of complicity to commit aggravated robbery, and was charged via bill of information of one count of involuntary manslaughter. All of the counts included three-year firearm specifications.
He pleaded guilty to the indicted counts of complicity to commit aggravated robbery and to the bill of information charge of involuntary manslaughter. As part of the agreement, he agreed to spend 15 years in prison and pay restitution which included Murray’s funeral costs.
Brown was charged alongside Kyree G. Whitaker, also 19, who was sentenced by Judge O’Connell to 15 to 19 and a half years in prison followed by two to five years of parole.
He was also ordered to pay a total of 7,169.63 in restitution.
