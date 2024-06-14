Sheriff: Abducted 14-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina

The pickup truck was last seen driving south on Interstate 71 near the Fields-Ertel Road area.

A little more than eight hours after the 14-year-old was last seen, the sheriff’s office announced that she had been found safe by law enforcement in North Carolina after a multi-agency and multi-state effort, and added that efforts to reunite her with her family are being coordinated.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more information on Friday.