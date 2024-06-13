County developmental disabilities board reports ‘data privacy event’

Information that was impacted included Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, driver’s license information, health insurance policy information and some information related to treatment.

Board leaders first identified “suspicious activity in its network environment” in February.

“MCBDDS takes this event and the security of personal information in its care very seriously. Upon learning of this event, MCBDDS moved quickly to investigate and respond to the event, and notify potentially affected individuals,” the agency shared in a press release.

According to the board, the agency in May pinpointed the different individuals whose information may have been impacted.

The board has notified 10,000 people — employees, past employees, staff members’ beneficiaries, individuals served, providers and more — via letter about the privacy event.

Of these 10,000 people, it’s estimated that less than 375 people’s highly sensitive information, like Social Security information, was accessed in the privacy event.

Janice Sadler Rice, the director of communications for the board, said the majority of information impacted was employee information.

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services is a government agency that coordinates services and funding for thousands of adults and who are residents of Montgomery County who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The board is reviewing and enhancing its existing policies and procedures related to data privacy to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event, according to a press release.

People looking to see if they were impacted should call the board’s assistance line at 1-833-566-7787.