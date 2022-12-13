Sheriff: Greenville man dealing meth, fentanyl in Troy and Piqua

A narcotics investigation lasting several months led to the Monday night arrest of a Greenville man during a traffic stop in Miami County.
Ryan S. Greminger, 46, is suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Troy and Piqua, according to a release from Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Credit: Miami County Jail
Greminger is in the Miami County Jail on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
“Additional charges will be filed after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office,” Duchak said.
Miami County detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s home after his arrest. Firearms, meth, fentanyl, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and packaging materials were seized during the search, the sheriff said.
