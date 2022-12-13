dayton-daily-news logo
Police investigating after missing packages dumped at Dayton Mall

Crime & Law
MIAMI TWP — Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into missing Amazon packages found at the Dayton Mall.

Miami Twp. police responded to the mall Sunday regarding the discarded packages.

“Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville,” read a post on the Miami Twp. Police Department’s Facebook page. “All the packages had already been reported as missing.”

Anyone with information should call the department’s detective bureau at 937-433-2301.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

