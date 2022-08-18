Sheriff’s deputies to remain with prisoners at hospitals

Officials said the inmate took the security guard’s pistol and shot him.

Holderman had multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands from fighting back, Maj. Brian Johns said. He was shot once in the back of the neck.

He was 78-years-old and a Marine veteran who was described by officials as a hardworking person working to support his family. The Dayton Daily News obtained documents from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission that showed Holderman completed a 20 hour private security basic firearms course in 2019 and requalified multiple times to maintain his certification.

Holderman worked for Merchants Security. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has contracted with Merchants Security and other local security firms to guard inmates admitted to hospitals for more than 21 years, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck previously said. After the shooting, deputies began staying with inmates at the hospital and the sheriff’s office said Wednesday deputies will continue to be at the hospital with any inmates at this time.

A nurse confirmed Booth was handcuffed in the room approximately half an hour before the shooting, Johns said. Police found a handcuff on the bedrail and leg shackles on the floor with a key in them. Johns said it is unclear if authorities will ever find out if Booth was handcuffed during the incident.

“I can see a set of handcuffs on the left side of the bed,” a newly released detective narrative says. “One cuff is around the bed and the second is loose. The cuff is closed though.”

A statement from Premier Health said, “Premier Health and all of its hospitals are committed to providing a safe environment for our patients to receive care. Our Department of Public Safety routinely reviews the security of our facilities while maintaining a highly skilled staff who makes safety and security a top priority. We will continue to review our protocols and practices to ensure our patients, visitors and staff are safe and supported while in our care.”