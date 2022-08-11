Shooting reported at Butler Twp. hotel late Wednesday

Emergency crews are investigating after a shooting was reported at the Red Roof Inn at 7370 Miller Lane in Butler Township.
Dispatchers confirmed that the shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Initial reports said that a gunshot victim may have been reported in the lobby.
We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.
