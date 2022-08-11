dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shooting reported at Butler Twp. hotel late Wednesday

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago

Emergency crews are investigating after a shooting was reported at the Red Roof Inn at 7370 Miller Lane in Butler Township.

ExploreButler Twp. shooting: Suspect to waive extradition, also faces federal charges

Dispatchers confirmed that the shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Initial reports said that a gunshot victim may have been reported in the lobby.

We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.

In Other News
1
Indiana officer, one other in hospital following officer-involved...
2
Butler Twp. shootings: Tips helped capture suspect, now chief seeks...
3
Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect to waive extradition, also faces federal...
4
Dayton man sentenced to 21 years to life for 2020 deadly shooting
5
Dayton man indicted in wrong-way OVI crash in Riverside

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top