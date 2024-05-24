South Carolina man sentenced to more than 20 years in murder of Dayton man

A jury found Cobb guilty of two counts each of murder and felonious assault. He was found guilty of having weapons while under disability during a bench trial, or trial by judge.

Around 1 a.m. on July 22, 2023, Dayton police were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court.

A 911 caller reported she heard a crash and saw the victim in a vehicle that hit her neighbor’s truck, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Police and medics arrived and found 42-year-old Graylon Russell shot multiple times in the vehicle. Medics transported Russell to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cobb reportedly shot Russell multiple times during an argument.

Russell was at the apartment as a repo man and was repossessing a vehicle owned by another man, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Cobb and Russell got into an argument about some of Cobb’s belongings, which were reportedly in the repossessed vehicle.

Cobb pulled out a gun and shot Russell and continued to fire at him as Russell got into a vehicle,, according to court documents. Russell attempted to drive away, but crashed.

Cobb then fled on foot,