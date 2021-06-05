Springfield woman found guilty of murder in 2019 death of Dayton man

Ulonda Evette Degahson was booked into the Clark County Jail following her conviction in Clark County Common Pleas Court for murder and felonious assault in the death of 45-year-old Dewand Moore of Dayton, court and jail records show.

Degahson is accused of shooting Moore multiple times Aug. 21, 2019, at a home in the 100 block of Bassett Drive in Springfield.