dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springfield woman found guilty of murder in 2019 death of Dayton man

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

A Springfield woman was officially charged with murder Friday morning.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law | 35 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A 38-year-old Springfield woman was found guilty Friday of murder in the shooting death of a Dayton man nearly two years ago.

Ulonda Evette Degahson was booked into the Clark County Jail following her conviction in Clark County Common Pleas Court for murder and felonious assault in the death of 45-year-old Dewand Moore of Dayton, court and jail records show.

ExploreRELATED: Springfield woman indicted on a charge of murder in Clark County court

Degahson is accused of shooting Moore multiple times Aug. 21, 2019, at a home in the 100 block of Bassett Drive in Springfield.

Springfield Police Lt. Lou Turner said at the time that Degahson and Moore were acquaintances, and that they had gotten into an argument that turned physical.

Degahson then went inside the house grabbed a gun and shot Moore, he said.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man, 45, identified as victim of deadly Springfield shooting

“Degahson admitted to shooting Moore multiple times. Subsequent investigation determined that Degahson purposefully shot Moore,” according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Moore died of his injuries at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Ulonda Degahson is arraigned Oct. 29, 2019, in Clark County Municipal Court in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Ulonda Degahson is arraigned Oct. 29, 2019, in Clark County Municipal Court in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top