State opposes attempt to limit evidence in Dayton psychologist’s child porn case

However, in a response to the motion filed this week in the case, Reed said that the warrants investigators used were legal and the court should allow evidence collected to be used.

“Defendant’s motion is without merit and should be denied,” she said in the response. “The search warrants for defendant’s AOL account, his home, and his iPhone were supported by probable cause and sufficient particularity and contained facts that were sufficiently timely. Defendant’s motion should be overruled, and none of the evidence mentioned in the defendant’s motion should be suppressed.”

The motion also says that investigators operated in good faith and, even if the search warrants lacked probable cause, an exception applies.

“In this case, Beavercreek Police Detective Brad Piasecki and BCI Special Agent Justin Root had reason to believe that the warrants were supported by probable cause, given that they were signed by a judge. There would be no deterrent effect to invalidating the searches when the officers involved in the searches were relying on valid warrants obtained pursuant to Criminal Rule 41 and the Fourth Amendment.”

A five-day jury trial in the case is set to begin on Nov. 16, according to court documents, but it is unclear if that will take place or be continued.