State patrol responds to more than 700 crashes over Memorial Day weekend

Three people were killed in Clark County crashes over the weekend.

Authorities said 72-year-old Donny Cox, of New Carlisle died after a crash on Snider Road at the Interstate 70 overpass.

A 47-year-old Springfield woman was headed south on Snider Road Friday when she drove her SUV left of center and struck Cox’s pickup truck that was headed north, according to the highway patrol.

Cox swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision, the OSP said. He died Sunday, Sgt. Richard Dixon with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Then, Springfield police responded Monday night to a motorcycle crash on East Main Street. Around 9:15 p.m., a Hyundai pulled out of the Wendy’s parking lot and into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east, according to Springfield police. The Cherokee hit the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to spin across the westbound lanes.

A Suzuki motorcycle then hit the Hyundai, ejecting the man operating the motorcycle and a woman rider, according to Springfield police.

Both were killed but their names have not been released at this time.

Multiple minor injuries also were reported in the three-vehicle crash.