Statehouse bribery scheme: FirstEnergy to pay $230M penalty, prosecutors say

Prosecutors previously called the investigation the largest bribery and money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the state of Ohio. Investigators say that FirstEnergy donated millions of dollars that went through dark money groups and helped Larry Householder and his political allies.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is not named in the agreement, but “Public Official A” is described as representing Ohio’s 72nd District and serving as Speaker of the House between Jan. 7, 2019, and July 30, 2020.

“FirstEnergy Corp. paid millions of dollars to Public Official A through his 501(c)(4), Generation Now, in return for Public Official A pursuing nuclear legislation for FirstEnergy Corp.’s benefit in his capacity as a public official. Use of 501(c)(4) entities was central to the scheme because it allowed certain FirstEnergy Corp. executives and co-conspirators to conceal from the public the nature, source, and control of payments to and for the benefit of Public Official A.”

The agreement also mentions a Public Official B, who was chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio between April 2019 and November 21, 2020. That description matches Samuel Randazzo.

“FirstEnergy Corp. paid $4.3 million to Public Official B through his consulting company in return for Public Official B performing official action in his capacity as PUCO Chairman to further FirstEnergy Corp.’s interests relating to passage of nuclear legislation and other specific FirstEnergy Corp. legislative and regulatory priorities, as requested and as opportunities arose,” the statement of facts says.

