‘Strong’ person of interest named in deadly shooting on US 35 in Riverside

By
12 minutes ago

Riverside police identified a “strong person of interest” in a deadly shooting on U.S. 35 earlier this month.

Jamar Hayes, 26, is wanted for questioning in the May 8 shooting on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information on Hayes’ whereabouts or the location of his girlfriend’s black Chrysler 300 to email police@riversideoh.gov or to call or text 937-681-2301. The registration on the Chrysler is JDH8313. Tipsters can remain anonymous upon request.

RELATED: Motive unclear in deadly U.S. 35 shooting, Riverside police say

Around 2:30 p.m. on May 8, a maroon four-door Chevrolet Impala, was head east on U.S. 35 when it was shot at least two times, according to police.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and a 23-year-old passenger took 31-year-old Shauna Cameron, of Springfield, to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver and the other passenger were not injured during the shooting.

Last week, Riverside police said the investigation had yet to reveal a motive for the shooting.

