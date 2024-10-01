Suspect arrested, charged in coworker’s stabbing in Huber Heights

Harding-Eldridge reportedly stabbed his coworker during an arguement while working at 6076 Chambersburg Road Saturday morning.

“Harding-Eldridge pulled out a knife from his back pants pocket and charged at (the coworker), stabbing (him) one time in his abdomen area,” an affidavit read.

He fled before police arrived.

“A 26-year-old male was injured during this incident, but he was alert and talking to officers at the scene,” Huber Heights police Sgt. Josh Fosnight said.

The man was seriously injured and required immediate surgery upon arriving at Miami Valley Hospital, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for Harding-Eldridge’s arrest on Sunday. Huber Heights police announced Tuesday he was arrested without incident.