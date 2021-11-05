dayton-daily-news logo
X

Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian strike, Dayton police continue to investigate

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff WriterDaniel Susco
24 minutes ago

A suspect in a hit-and-run pedestrian strike that killed a 49-year-old woman earlier this week on Linden Avenue has been arrested, according to Dayton police.

“This is a joint collaboration between the Traffic Services Unit and the Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit,” Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Traffic Services Unit supervisor, said. “The suspect and the victim were familiar with each other. The suspect in this particular case has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing at this time.”

ExploreRELATED: Woman hit, killed by SUV in Dayton ID’d; driver runs away, leaves dogs behind

Additional details about the suspect or any charges filed in connection to the case were not released.

Traci Taylor, 49, of Dayton, was standing in the Everyday Food Mart parking lot on Linden Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by an SUV. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she died from injuries, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher the SUV “just came through and ran her right down.”

Another caller said Taylor had serious injuries to her head and was breathing, but not responding, according to dispatch records.

The woman driving the SUV abandoned the vehicle and ran behind the store, according to police. She reportedly left dogs behind when she fled.

In Other News
1
Miami Valley drug task force arrest 1, seize cocaine, marijuana during...
2
4 accused in ‘whoopings’ of Beavercreek child indicted
3
Dayton man indicted for murder in wife’s death; arrest warrant issued
4
Coroner rules Miami County baby death a homicide
5
Ex-West Milton police officer in prison pleads to law enforcement...

About the Authors

Kristen Spicker
ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top