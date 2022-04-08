Suspect arrested on murder charge in Miamisburg deadly shooting

A 27-year-old man was jailed Thursday night in connection to a Wednesday deadly shooting in Miamisburg.
Police were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of East Pearl Street to a report of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, Miamisburg police said they found a man shot in the head who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Tony Lee Smith was arrested around 7:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Pearl Street in Miamisburg and booked shortly after 8 p.m. into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, jail records show.
We are working to learn more about the charge against him and the investigation into the death.
