Suspect jailed in death of man on July 4th in Dayton; victim ID’d

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said on Thursday that Parks was a suspect in the death of Hughes, whose body was found Sunday off West Riverview Avenue. Johns said he could not disclose further details while Parks was awaiting formal charges.

Police were called shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday to the 5500 block of West Riverview Avenue in Dayton. The body of a man — later identified as Hughes — was found in a wooded area about midway between the street and Wolf Creek. Hughes had been shot, and there were signs of fire, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said earlier.