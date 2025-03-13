Suspect shooting, chasing man leads to discovery of homicide in Darke County

Deputies and Union City police both started to respond to the area, the sheriff’s office said.

As the chase continued, the suspect rammed the caller’s vehicle multiple times, eventually causing both to crash into a field.

The suspect’s SUV rolled multiple times, and he was thrown from the vehicle.

Union City police arrived on the scene soon after the crash and called for Union City Fire and EMS and Careflight to respond.

Emergency crews found the suspect in the field, unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics treated the victim at the scene, and CareFlight flew him to Miami Valley Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

While emergency crews responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said that other deputies responded to the suspect’s residence on Ohio 571 where the initial shooting occurred.

Deputies found a dead woman in the house after a search. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies, detectives and investigators from the Darke County Coroner’s Office are investigating both scenes, and they believe that the shooting of the woman was related to the suspect chasing and shooting at the 911 caller.

The department added that they don’t believe there is any further danger to the public, and more information would be released as it becomes available.