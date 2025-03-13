Police searching for homicide suspect after woman found shot multiple times in Miamisburg

Officers arrived and found a deceased woman who had been shot multiple times, according to Miamisburg police.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, fled the scene with a handgun before police arrived.

In an attempt to find and arrest the suspect, the police department used multiple resources from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, drones and police canines. Officers from other local agencies also assisted.

The suspect remained on the run as of Thursday morning.

Investigators interviewed two witnesses at the scene Wednesday. One of the men was arrested for unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Miamisburg police Detective Jeff Muncy at 937-847-6612 or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

Miamisburg police are continuing to investigate the shooting.