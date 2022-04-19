Suspected cocaine, heroin and $42,000 in cash found in Kettering storage unit

Around 9:30 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for window tint violation on South Dixie Drive, according to a Kettering police log. The officer smelled marijuana and the driver reportedly gave police permission to search the vehicle.

Explore Dayton babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young children

During the search, police found marijuana in the console as well as 23.29 grams of suspected fentanyl in the space behind the radio faceplate, according to police.