Bomb report prompts evacuation of Montgomery County Job Center

Coleman said evacuating all the people in the facility was a cause for concern, saying that the parking lot was full and estimating a few hundred people were in the building.

Law enforcement, including the Dayton Bomb Squad and a bomb-sniffing dog from the Dayton International Airport, then conducted a second search of the building.

In all, the search took about an hour and a half, Coleman said.

No device was found.

Coleman said the facility has reopened to provide its services, adding, “it’s Friday, again, you have the weekend, they need this stuff done right now.”