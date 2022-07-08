BreakingNews
Bomb report prompts evacuation of Montgomery County Job Center
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bomb report prompts evacuation of Montgomery County Job Center

A large police presence including the bomb squad was at the Montgomery County Job Center building on Edwin C Moses Blvd. | Jim Noelker/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
A large police presence including the bomb squad was at the Montgomery County Job Center building on Edwin C Moses Blvd. | Jim Noelker/Staff

Crime & Law
By
14 minutes ago

A report of a possible bomb caused the evacuation of the Montgomery County Job Cener building at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. this afternoon.

Dayton Police Department Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said that a clicking device was reported to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at about 1:15 p.m.

Dispatch records said that a 911 caller said he was in the building and found a bomb in one of the rooms.

Explore18-year-old dies after reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

Out of an abundance of caution, Coleman said, crews from the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton International Airport and Dayton Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Law enforcement conducted a room-to-room search, the sergeant said, and then with the help of the building supervisor evacuated the facility.

Coleman said evacuating all the people in the facility was a cause for concern, saying that the parking lot was full and estimating a few hundred people were in the building.

Law enforcement, including the Dayton Bomb Squad and a bomb-sniffing dog from the Dayton International Airport, then conducted a second search of the building.

In all, the search took about an hour and a half, Coleman said.

No device was found.

Coleman said the facility has reopened to provide its services, adding, “it’s Friday, again, you have the weekend, they need this stuff done right now.”

In Other News
1
Former child care worker arrested in child porn investigation in Tipp...
2
18-year-old dies after reported shooting in Harrison Twp.
3
Man who killed father in front of kids in Riverside parking lot...
4
Dayton man indicted on multiple child rape charges
5
Dayton police investigating deadly shooting

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top