Bomb report prompts evacuation of Montgomery County Job Center

A report of a possible bomb caused the evacuation of the Montgomery County Job Cener building at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. this afternoon.
Dayton Police Department Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said that a clicking device was reported to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at about 1:15 p.m.
Dispatch records said that a 911 caller said he was in the building and found a bomb in one of the rooms.
Out of an abundance of caution, Coleman said, crews from the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton International Airport and Dayton Fire Department all responded to the scene.
Law enforcement conducted a room-to-room search, the sergeant said, and then with the help of the building supervisor evacuated the facility.
Coleman said evacuating all the people in the facility was a cause for concern, saying that the parking lot was full and estimating a few hundred people were in the building.
Law enforcement, including the Dayton Bomb Squad and a bomb-sniffing dog from the Dayton International Airport, then conducted a second search of the building.
In all, the search took about an hour and a half, Coleman said.
No device was found.
Coleman said the facility has reopened to provide its services, adding, “it’s Friday, again, you have the weekend, they need this stuff done right now.”
