‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ joins Miami Valley task force for child sex operation

In the episode, Vaughn arrived March 29 with a milkshake for the young teen and shook hands with the undercover detective posing as the female decoy’s father. He appeared at ease while taking off his jacket, sitting on a leather couch and patting the seat next to him for the girl and making small talk with the pair at the house used for the operation.

Once other task force detectives revealed themselves, Vaughn was handcuffed and interviewed. He then agreed to sit and talk with Hansen and explained he has been told he has a “love disorder” or some type of sexual deviancy.

Streck said Vaughn’s demeanor at the house and the sexual fantasy revealed in the online chats are disturbing.

“This is probably a person who is not new at this,” the sheriff said.

Vaughn pleaded not guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felony charges of importuning and possession of criminal tools. He is held on $100,000 cash-only bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

His defense attorney, Nicholas Gounaris, has filed a motion seeking a bond reduction, court records show.