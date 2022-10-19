Task force raids seize meth, fentanyl, cash from Trotwood houses

Law enforcement has seized large quantities of drugs and money following raids on multiple residences in Trotwood Wednesday.
According to a release from the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, detectives found about 20 pounds of methamphetamines, 5 pounds of fentanyl, about 10,000 fentanyl pills and a “large quantity” of money.
One person was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on federal drug charges, the release said.
The R.A.N.G.E. task force was aided in the operation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
In Other News
1
Man sentenced to 10 years in Dayton double shooting
2
Wanted man cuts off ankle monitor, Warren County deputies say
3
Death penalty upheld in prison murder at Warren Correctional
4
Man guilty in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff
5
Testimony ends in West Chester quadruple homicide trial; closing...
About the Author