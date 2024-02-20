Task force seizes meth, cocaine, arrests California man in Englewood traffic stop

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force seized 9 kilograms of methamphetamine and 5 kilograms of cocaine during a Tuesday traffic stop in Englewood, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Strick, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge Shawn Gibson announced.

Omar Cabrera Rodriguez, 32, of Santa Rosa, California, was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking.